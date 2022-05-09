First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,208 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $189.46 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.56 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,894.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.84 and a 200-day moving average of $250.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

