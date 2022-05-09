First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,882 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350,508 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $115.06 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average is $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

