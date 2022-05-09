First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,712,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

