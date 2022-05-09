First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 523,200 shares.The stock last traded at $144.90 and had previously closed at $147.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 73,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

