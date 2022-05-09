First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.34

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 11236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXR. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 386.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 167,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,156,000 after buying an additional 112,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2,011.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,697,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after buying an additional 105,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

