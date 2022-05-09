First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 191,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,996,491 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $26.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

