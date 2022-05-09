First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 8.14% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,275,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

