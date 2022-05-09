First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after purchasing an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. 690,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,610. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

