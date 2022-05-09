First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.00

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.