First Washington CORP Cuts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Tenable accounts for about 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.10% of Tenable worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 124.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

TENB stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,567. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.