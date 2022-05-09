First Washington CORP Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Washington CORP lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.28. The company had a trading volume of 255,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,056. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.21 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.11. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

