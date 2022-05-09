First Washington CORP Reduces Stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Landsea Homes comprises 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Washington CORP owned about 1.83% of Landsea Homes worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Frank bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 155,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,693. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. 3,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,015. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.47. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $316.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

