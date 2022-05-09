First Washington CORP Sells 123 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First Washington CORP reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,799. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

