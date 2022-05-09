Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of SVVC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.50.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
