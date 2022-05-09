Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SVVC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

