Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and $12.43 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00181360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00570742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,606.93 or 1.91921112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

