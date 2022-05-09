Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.20

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.20 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.48), with a volume of 609490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.47).

The stock has a market cap of £724.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 160.68 and a quick ratio of 160.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,671.08).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

