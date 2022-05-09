Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

NYSE FBHS opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

