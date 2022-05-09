Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.02. 313,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,722. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

