FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.14

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 5463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 342,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 937.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 295,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

