Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.94 ($68.35).

FME stock opened at €58.58 ($61.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

