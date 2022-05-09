Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $20.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontier Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -15.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

