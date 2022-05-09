Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.29

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 98381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

FUPBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

