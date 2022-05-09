Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.05 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $50.65. 610,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
