Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.05 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $50.65. 610,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.