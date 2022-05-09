Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 925 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $24.44 on Monday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

