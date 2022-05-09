Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,596,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Shares of RSG opened at $135.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

