Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of The Shyft Group worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $23.93 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $838.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.71.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

