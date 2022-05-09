Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $383.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.75 and a 200-day moving average of $410.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

