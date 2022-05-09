Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.80.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

