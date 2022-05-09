Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of TowneBank worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TOWN opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

