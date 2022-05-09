Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $1,692,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $2,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

