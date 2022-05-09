Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

