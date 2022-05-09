Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,305 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $145.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average is $121.14. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

