Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

