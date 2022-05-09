Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 16,903 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 16,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $38,369.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,985.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.20.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

