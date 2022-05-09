Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $394,708.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00591360 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035970 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,234.49 or 1.92975860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

