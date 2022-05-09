Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Hits $4,989.58

Galactrum (ORE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Galactrum has a market cap of $4,989.58 and $7.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded up 151.6% against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,402.52 or 0.99842097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00238145 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00106452 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00139279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00274358 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050975 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

