Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.73

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1275602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $555.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

