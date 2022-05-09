Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.31

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

