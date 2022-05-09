Gator Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 140,004 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Victory Capital comprises 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

VCTR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.70. 280,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,927. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.31.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 31.35%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

