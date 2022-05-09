Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $2,033,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

