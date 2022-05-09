Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 378,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. Realogy accounts for approximately 4.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 241.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Realogy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Realogy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,397. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.47. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

