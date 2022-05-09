Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $650,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $31.36. 1,057,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.