Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. MGIC Investment accounts for 1.5% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MTG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. 2,431,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

