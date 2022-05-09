Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,800 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.80. 671,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,693. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $875,025. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

