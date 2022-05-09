Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 62,000 Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.95. 17,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,326. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

