Gator Capital Management LLC Takes $867,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 108,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.