Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Arch Capital Group makes up 2.6% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

