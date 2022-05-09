Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of BayFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAFN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. BayFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

