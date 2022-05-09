Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Raised to C$1.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The company has a market cap of C$416.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.26.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$39.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$167,457.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,744,925.20. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien purchased 38,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,257.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$631,620.80.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

