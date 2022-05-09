Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.29.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

